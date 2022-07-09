COLUMBIA - Columbia's Commission on Cultural Affairs and its Standing Committee on Public Art are asking residents for input on artwork designs proposed for the new Fire Station No. 11.
As part of the city's Percent for Art Program, a 1997 program allowing 1% of the cost of new city construction or renovation to be used for site-specific public art, the project will rely significantly on the public's input that will then go to the Standing Committee on the Public Art.
The committee will then send a recommendation to the Commission on Cultural Affairs before being forwarded to the City Council for final approval.
Artist Tyler Kimball of Monarch Glass Studio was selected as the artist for this project. Monarch Glass Studio is based out of Kansas City, Missouri.
Those interested in providing input are encouraged to review the designs and leave feedback. Public input will be accepted through Wednesday, July 20.