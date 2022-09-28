COLUMBIA − The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office has released its autopsy report on former Columbia attorney Stephen Wyse.
CPD found Wyse dead in his home on June 6 during a well-being check requested by a friend who said Wyse did not show up for work, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
According to the autopsy report, Wyse was having some breathing issues before he died. The coroner declared the manner of death as natural, but that it was due to severe dilated cardiomegaly, in which the heart chamber swells and leads to heart failure.
The coroner also says hepatic fibrosis, or tissue build-up in the liver, was another contributing factor to Wyse's death.
Wyse was a criminal defense attorney and also handled personal injury and civil rights cases based on his website. He founded the Wyse Law Firm in 2002.