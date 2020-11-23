COLUMBIA- Columbia attorney David Tyson Smith has submitted his intention to be considered for Kip Kendrick's Missouri House of Representatives seat.
Smith submitted his intention to the Boone County Democratic Central Committee, to be considered as their nominee in a special election to fulfil the District 45 seat.
Kendrick released a statement last week, announcing he will forgo his final term in the Missouri House of Representatives as he joins State Senator-elect Greg Razer as his Chief of Staff.
"Rep. Kendrick has been a role model in the Missouri House, gaining the trust of legislators, office holders, and staff throughout state government," Smith said. "I would like to add my legal expertise and negotiation skills along with his degree of integrity and commitment in the continued service to the citizens in House District 45."
A special election to fill the position will be called by Governor Mike Parson at a date yet undetermined.
Smith is a founder and partner of Smith and Parnell LLC, an attorney located in Columbia. According to their website, he grew up in Columbia and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He attended Tulane Law School in New Orleans.