COLUMBIA— The city of Columbia awarded Vidwest Studios a one-year renewable contract of $35,000 to allow the organization to operate a community media center and public access channel for noncommercial programming.
According to a news release from Vidwest Studios, Columbia residents can use the space at 1600 Business Loop 70 East as a creator space with access to affordable media equipment. It will also broadcast legacy programming.
All equipment is available for rent by any Mid-Missouri resident with a membership, according to press release.
Vidwest Studios is a local nonprofit media organization in Columbia. They currently serve 100 members, an increased 40% from previous years. They say their mission is providing affordable studio space and equipment to advance Missouri's cinematic storytelling.