COLUMBIA - Willie's and Fieldhouse, a downtown Columbia bar frequented by University of Missouri students, hosted an intervention training Sunday for its employees.
This comes after reports of drinks being drugged in Columbia.
The training, hosted with the non-profit Safe Bar Network, was mandatory for all its bartenders, bar-backs, servers and bouncers. Managers and owners also attended the training.
Willie's managers said a few presidents of MU Greek life fraternities and sororities also attended the training.
Managers said they have used SAFE Bar Network since 2018 and train their employees twice a year. They said with reports of drinks being drugged at downtown Columbia bars, they brought back the training for the second time this fall.
Executive Director of the SAFE Bar Network, Haleigh Harrold, said the MU students who bartend are concerned about safety.
"I know from the conversation today that the students who attended the trainings, they're scared," Harrold said. "They want to be safe, they want to go out and have a good time. So we really wanted the community to be aware of what we can offer and provide a little bit of hope that this does not have to be the norm."
Harrold led staff in exercises about their own experiences they've had at the bar. She also played out scenarios for the staff where intervening in different ways can make sure everyone is safe.
"[I've] led conversations with their staff focused on noticing uncomfortable and unsafe behavior, figuring out all of the options for how to check in, how to intervene, how to keep somebody safe," she said.
Harrold said since 2018, they've trained over 500 employees who have worked at the bar.