COLUMBIA − After the recent violence that downtown Columbia has seen in the past weeks, some bars are taking steps to ensure safer conditions for their patrons.
One of these bars is Social Room, located on Eighth Street. The bar has made a handful of changes to its security measures that help ensure the safety of the people who are visiting.
Michael Schnur, an MU student, said he was there the first night that they made the changes.
"I remember going to the bar and they had additional security and a metal detector," Schnur said.
Social Room made the changes in order to help their staff and visitors feel more welcome and safe. Owner Jesse Garcia said they're focused on making the experience the best it can be for visitors.
"I think to ensure safety, taking these extra steps is going to make sure that those kinds of things don't happen at our venue," Garcia said.
The bar has not had any previous issues with weapons, according to Garcia.
Along with Social Room, Willie's on Broadway has increased the security outside of its building and has even started searching bags at the door to make sure no weapons enter the business.
While bars are trying to maintain and keep up a positive image for their customers, the bars can only do so much to keep violence outside of their establishments.
"I definitely think that the incidents downtown are not because of out of control bars causing trouble. I think the problems start in the community," Garcia said.
These measures come after the recent shooting outside of Vibez Lounge back in November. About a week before that incident, there was another report of shots fired in downtown, this time in front of Gold Bar & Club.
The incidents have prompted city meetings about safety and even went as far as to have Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones speak on the issue earlier this week.
The violence is an issue Chavez hopes the community will come together to find the answer for. Until then, he says the best they can do is to continue to ensure the safety of his customers in his bar and continue the most up to date safety measures.