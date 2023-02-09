COLUMBIA - Those prepping for Super Bowl Sunday might need to prepare themselves for some sticker shock.
While prices on game day staples like chicken wings and guacamole have come down, prices have gone up on many people's favorite game day beverage: beer.
CNN reports that beer prices have jumped 11% since last year. Wine and spirits have also increased in price, by 4% and 2% respectively.
Chris Flood, owner of Campus Bar and Grill, said he's probably spent about 5% more on beer this year compared to last.
"Obviously everything has gone up in price over the years," Flood said. "But beer prices have been going up since even before that."
He said he feels prices have gone up about 5% each year for the past six or seven years. Because of that, he's had to raise some of his prices too.
"We still try to give the best deals we can, but overtime everything has just gone up," Flood said.
He anticipates about 350 people will visit his bar Sunday for the Super Bowl.
Dan Johnson, CEO of Bur Oak Brewery, said he's also noticed the prices of domestic beer going up significantly.
"When I was at the grocery store just even four months ago, I was like 'Wow, these six packs of domestic beer are almost in line with our prices.'"
Bur Oak Brewery makes craft beer, which Johnson says is normally far more expensive than domestic beer.
"Domestic beer, like for a six pack was about a buck a bottle," Johnson said. "Now it seems like a $1.25 or a $1.50."
Johnson said his brewery has kept its prices the same for about seven years, even though the cost of everything else has gone up.
"We made a decision as a brewery that we're going to fight inflation for the consumer by keeping our prices the same," Johnson said. "We're still making a profit, just not as much of a profit."
He hopes by keeping the prices the same, they'll start to make up for the gap in profit by more people buying their product, or people buying their product more often.
And with Super Bowl Sunday just a few days away, he sees those increased sales on the horizon.
"Our sales will do great over the weekend," Johnson said. "Super Bowl weekend's a big one, St. Patty's Day, Memorial [Day] weekend's huge."
But as people go shopping for game day, he expects beer prices in general to leave some very surprised.
"Sticker shock will get to them for sure," Johnson said.