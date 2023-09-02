MOBERLY − Columbia based flight school, ExcelAir8, opened a new 9600 square foot hangar at the Omar N Bradley Airport in Moberly.
The new hangar will house offices, maintenance crews, and classroom spaces to allow the flight school to bring it's Career Track Flight Training Program to Moberly.
This programs gives aspiring pilots the opportunity to go into a one-year accelerated flight school. Once students go through the program, they can become pilots where they can choose to be instructors or they can keep putting in hours to eventually work for commercial airlines.
"Folks are seeing that 'wow Missouri is a really cost effective place to come live and study and also fly'," ExcelAir8 Co-Founder Braden Tyrer said. "We have great modernized airports and modernized facilities with very low fuel costs, so it's a great environment for people to train and do it quickly."
Tyrer said since the addition of the new hanger a few weeks ago, people not only from Moberly, but people from all over the country are seeking interest in the program.
"A lot less business jet traffic and airline traffic we were able to slow the pace down a little bit and focus on our students learning potential when they are absorbing information, and we're not hampering and roadblocking their learning potential with added traffic and factors that could be distracting to our instructors," Tyrer said.
ExcelAir8's Career Track Flight Training Program costs $62,850. Compared to the national average for what students could spend, flight training can be rack up anywhere from $90,000 to over $100,000.
Right now, the school is accepting 10 new students a month, but Tyrer expects that number to double to 20 as the program continues to expand.
Along with making flight instruction more accessible in mid-Missouri, Tyrer said the best part about making this program possible is seeing the growth in students from start to finish as they become pilots.
"The feeling of reward you get from saying 'I'm apprehensive, I'm nervous, but I am going to try, and I'll trust that you get me there. I want to be in the group and I want to be a pilot too' and to watch them accomplish it is indescribably rewarding," Tyrer said.
For more information about applying for flight training opportunities click here.