COLUMBIA — Multiple organizations have changed mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals and low case rates with an increasing vaccination rate in Boone County.
"With more people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, it will become safer for everyone to begin enjoying activities like school and community engagement in a more normal way," Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said.
Below are the following organizations and their modifications:
- City of Columbia: Starting June 1, masks will no longer be required inside of city buildings. But, people not vaccinated are recommended to wear a masks though and socially distance. Seating will increase inside Council Chambers. Masks will still be required in the health department building and on public transportation.
- Boone County: Starting June 1, masks will no longer be required inside of county government buildings. But, people not vaccinated are recommended to wear a masks though and socially distance. Offices inside the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center and the Boone County Annex can implement other requirements.
- University of Missouri: Starting June 1, the University will change from masks and social distancing "required for all" to "recommended based on vaccination status and situation." MU will no longer require approval from Incident Command for events held on campus after June 1 and for summer classes at MU, the 6-feet distance between seats will remain but masks will become optional.
- Columbia Public Schools: Starting June 4, CPS will not require masks be worn inside or on school buses, including for summer school programs starting on June 14. Contract tracing and quarantine protocols will continue. Individuals who are fully vaccinated and have no COVID-19 symptoms will not have to quarantine. Vaccinations will also continue to be offered at the schools for interested and eligible students.
- Moberly Area Community College: Starting June 15, masks will not be required for people who are vaccinated. All classrooms and public areas will be adjusted to 3-feet distancing. Vaccinated employees will be able to schedule and attend in-person meetings and ride together in college vehicles.
- Stephens College: The college is adjusting its mask policy to match the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services department. It encourages its community to self-report symptoms if necessary.
- Columbia College: Starting June 1, masks are optional for fully vaccinated people. The college previously announced its plan to resume regular operations effective Aug. 9, and in-person classes effective Aug. 30.