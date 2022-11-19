COLUMBIA- After over 25 years of business, owner David Shim is looking to close down the AQ Beauty Supply store to start his retirement.
Shim has been anticipating the closing for several years. In 2019, he closed the store but opened it back up in 2020. Shortly after, the pandemic hit, and the business suffered.
During the pandemic, the store did curbside pick-up, eliminating any possible spread of the virus in the store.
"During the pandemic, there were not many customers, and we lost too much money," Shim said. "After we opened back up, people still didn't come because the schools were shut down."
The store sells products like extensions, makeup, clothes, wigs, shoes, accessories, and hair products. Shim is selling everything at 50% off to get rid of all the inventory.
"I am losing money doing 50% off, but it doesn't matter because, for the past 25 years, my customers have been giving me money for my business," Shim said.
All products not sold will be donated to charity and wigs will be given to patients undergoing chemo.
Columbia native Kelly Smith said she is a regular customer at AQ Beauty Supply store. What kept her coming was the affordable prices.
"They make their prices fair, and for moms like me, we need good deals," Smith said. "Hair is not cheap these days."
Shim is looking to close the store before the beginning of December before the holidays.