COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Works began selling parking permits for its Sixth and Cherry parking garage on Friday.
The Sixth and Cherry garage joins the Fifth and Walnut garage, Eighth and Walnut Plaza garage and Armory parking lot on the city's list of facilities with available permits, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Permits for each garage are available for $80 a month on the city's website.
Public Works, in partnership with ParkMobile, also offers a Downtown Employee Parking Permit which allows parking for up to 24 hours at a time, at any of the approximately 300 green-topped, on-street meters in downtown Columbia.
The addition of the permit-eligible garage comes after The District distributed a flyer asking employees of downtown businesses to not park at the meters in front of businesses. The District said it had an "uptick in complaints about employees parking in front of other businesses."
A Public Works spokesperson previously said the city was not notified before the flyers went out, but encouraged employees to sign up for the permit, which costs $35 a month opposed to the estimated $80 a month through meters or garages.