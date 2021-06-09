COLUMBIA - Explore the founding of Columbia at the Columbia Bicentennial Exhibition, now on display at the Boone County History and Culture Center in Columbia.
The exhibition was created to not only educate about Columbia's founding but also the ways the people, landscape and priorities have changed over two centuries.
Enjoy a 200-year timeline of important events. As you walk through the exhibit, the colors of Columbia's flag, blue and green, will surround you. Consisting of 107 unique moments the gallery measures 84 feet in length.
The main attraction is a 1910 Surrey, which helps illustrate Columbia’s history of transportation.
An approximately 4-minute animated video of images found in the Boone County Historical Society’s (BCHS) Haskell Monroe Postcard Collection will transport you through time. The video provides a nostalgic look back on the people, places and events in Columbia from the early 20th century.
Current events are also on display such as a Black Lives Matter poster, masks and a journal from the Remembering the Coronavirus Project.
Admission is free for visitors from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The exhibit will run until January 2022.
Masks are optional for visitors who are vaccinated and recommended for non-vaccinated visitors.