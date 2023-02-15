COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Bike and Pedestrian Commission met to discuss applying for a grant of up to $250,000 to help improve the MKT trail in Columbia.
The application runs through Missouri state parks. The deadline to submit is Thursday, Feb 16.
Missouri receives between $1 million and $1.5 million per fiscal year to distribute for trail program grants, according to Missouri State Park’s website. The grants can award recipients up to $250,000 for trail projects.
The website also listed what projects are eligible to be funded through the grant, which include:
Restoration of existing recreational trails
Development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages for recreational trails
Construction of new recreational trails
Acquisition of easements and property for recreational trails or recreational trail corridors
Assessment of trail conditions for accessibility and maintenance
The Columbia Bike and Pedestrian Commission is planning to submit an application to help improve the MKT Trail. Specifically, the commission aims to get money to replace bridges two and nine of the MKT Trail.
Elke Boyd, the chair of the Bike and Pedestrian Commission, said it's important to replace it because of wear and tear.
“Some of the bridges are decades old,” Boyd said. "If you ever go under the bridges you will see that some of them are in bad shape.”
Dennis Trout, a resident of Columbia, said the trails like the MKT are vital to his well-being.
“I use the MKT trail probably around four to five times a week,” Trout said. “I bicycle a lot, I run a lot… the trails are fundamental to my mental health.”
In terms of where he would like potential grant money to go, he had a more general improvement in mind.
“The MKT really needs attention for surfacing,” he said. “I’ve noticed in the past few years the surface isn’t maintained as well as it was.”
Last year, Boone County received $250,000 to extend the MKT Trail to Gillespie Bridge Road.
At Wednesday's meeting in Columbia, the vote to approve the request passed unanimously, and will be sent to Missouri State Parks tomorrow before the deadline.