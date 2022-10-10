COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education held its first board meeting Monday since passing an updated public comment policy.
No one registered in advance to speak at the meeting so there was not a public comment section.
Board president David Seamon read the guidelines and expectations of public comment and moved on with the meeting.
The president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, Noelle Gilzow, said she wasn't surprised there weren't any people who wanted to speak.
"The items on the agenda tonight were not too controversial and a lot of times where we see more public comment is when it's over issues that effect families and get people excited or upset," Gilzow said.
The new policy moves the public comment section up to the beginning of the meeting instead of the end, and set a total time limit of 30 minutes.
Another big adjustment is those who wish to speak must register by 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Gilzow said her main concern was that everyone wouldn't be able to share their opinion.
"For other people in the community, it just makes it more difficult and less likely that people without reliable internet or things like that will be able to pre-register to make their voices heard," Gilzow said.
In order to register, community members can go to the link at the top of the board agenda or submit a form to the Columbia Public School District building by 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
In a previous meeting board members said there was no way of knowing if the policy would work until they tested it in meetings. Since there wasn't anyone registered, it's still unclear if this policy is effective.
The board passed the public comment limit policy with a 5-2 vote on Sept. 12. Overall, the policy changes include:
- Speakers must register by 3 p.m. on the day of meeting
- Public comment is limited to 30 minutes.
- Each speaker only has three minutes to talk.
- After an individual comments at two consecutive meetings, the third meeting comment should only address agenda items.
The public comment policy can be put on hold if the majority of the board votes to do so.