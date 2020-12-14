COLUMBIA-- The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will discuss revising the start of in-person learning for elementary students during a meeting on Monday night.
Last month, the board voted for elementary students to return to in-person classes on Jan. 11, 2021. All other students are set to return on Jan. 19, 2021. At Monday's meeting, the board will discuss whether to make Jan. 19 the in-person start date for all students.
The board will also discuss expanding COVID-19 related employee leave.
In August, the board voted to extend additional COVID-related sick leave to employees, with the deadline to use that leave being Dec. 31 of this year. At Monday's meeting the board will vote to extend that deadline to June 30, 2021.
The board will also vote to accept $1.8 million in CARES Act funding from Boone County, which will be used to pay for the district's expanded online curriculum, computers, ventilation and air filtering equipment, and other pandemic-related expenses.
The board will vote to purchase $1.2 million worth of air ionization purifiers for each of its buildings. The purifiers are designed to limit the spread of airborne diseases like COVID-19.
For a full look at Monday's agenda, click here.
