COLUMBIA — The Columbia Board of Education is set to vote on the district's budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year during their meeting Monday afternoon.
Part of the budget includes a pay raise for teachers in the school district. The school board originally approved the salary increase in April and held a public input session on June 8.
Base yearly pay for teachers is set to go up $1,885. On average salaries for a range of jobs in Columbia Public Schools would increase 3.11%.
The increases are meant to make the district more competitive statewide. Kerry Stith, a CPS teacher, highlighted the importance of making sure teachers can afford to stay in the district.
"Anything that we can do to help people want to stay in the profession and...having 17 years of experience and spending your whole career in teaching, you know, is the ultimate goal for us," Stith said.
More than 60% of the district's funding comes from local taxes. This means that community members directly contributed to the pay increase. Columbia School Board Member Suzette Waters emphasized the importance of having the support of the community.
"We really appreciate the trust our community shows in our district and in our teachers to be able to collect that revenue and turn it around and pay our teachers," Waters said.
The largest portion of district funds goes towards staff pay which includes teachers and district staff. If the budget is approved, the salary increases will go into effect July 1.
The Missouri General Assembly approved raising baseline teacher pay statewide to $38,000 in May. Waters emphasized the need for the district to do right by its teachers.
"Missouri was either last or next to last in teacher pay," Waters said. "Columbia Public Schools was not at the bottom of the barrel for teacher pay, but teacher pay was not increasing at the rate that jobs in other sectors were increasing."
She added that the teachers deserve the increase, calling them the district's "most valuable resource."
In addition to salaries, the proposed budget includes money for the construction of a new elementary school, as well as repairs and improvements to existing buildings. The total budget is worth over $260 million.
The school board meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening. KOMU 8 will stream the event live on its website.