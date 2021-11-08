COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School students will continue wearing masks after the Board of Education unanimously voted to extend the district's COVID-19 plan.
The plan allows CPS superintendent Brian Yearwood to issue mask mandates. There is currently a mask mandate in effect for all CPS students.
Over a dozen people shared their concerns about masking students.
"You keep holding this carrot out in front of us," CPS parent Marissa Hagler said about the district's goals before deciding to unmask students.
Two current Rock Bridge High School sophomores spoke in favor of masks.
The board took a break for several minutes after the vote.
Board President Helen Wade said the break was needed because some in the audience were being disruptive.
After the break, the board approved an adjustment in the policy around recording Individualized Education Program meetings.
The policy now allows parents to record IEP meetings, which is supported by Missouri House Bill 432.