COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to renew its bus agreement with Student Transportation Services in a 6-0 vote with one abstention. It's all part of an 8% overall raise in pay for bus divers compared to the current 2022-23 school year.
Under the amendment, bus drivers will get a pay increase of $3 per hour, raising starting pay to $21.50 per hour. Bus monitors are set to receive a $1.75 hourly pay increase.
Pay raises are also coming for all full-time positions needed to maintain equity in wages as a result of these wage increases.
The amendment is the first one-year renewal out of a possible two. Under the original contract between CPS and Student Transportation Services originally made in 2019, the district agreed to an initial 3 year contract with the possibility of two one-year extensions.
CPS Chief Operations Officer Randy Gooch highlighted the current difficulties with hiring new driving staff, but stressed this increase would make the district more competitive and therefore attract more drivers.
Gooch said CPS faces a number of difficulties including a national driver shortage in both the public and private sectors and Columbia's unemployment rate of 1.7 percent, one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. He added private companies have more resources and can pay drivers a more competitive wage. This wage increase is supposed to allow CPS to bridge the gap.
CPS Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur noted the pay increase is also needed to keep current employees in their jobs.
"I think we talked a lot about recruiting too, but I think the more important is keeping the ones we already have," McArthur said. "We don't want [drivers] to go down the street to Jeff City either so to be able to maintain the workforce as well is really important and to say we value the people who have been here for a long time."
During the current school year the district has also taken measures to minimize the number of bus drivers they need. These strategies include consolidating the district's routes, allowing it to lower the number of required drivers from 184 drivers to 125. But Gooch noted CPS is having trouble maintaining even this lower number.
However, he assured the board that students were not being disproportionately impacted, citing the district has cancelled under 1 percent of its 642 daily routes. CPS says it has also reworked its bus schedule and delayed pick up times for some routes to deal with the lower number of drivers.
"Everything is not broken," Gooch told the school board. "Thousands of students are not waiting on Columbia streets not being able to get to our schools."
The new rates will take effect in the 2023-24 school year starting on Aug. 1, 2023 and ending on July 31, 2024.