COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Realtors hosted its annual candidate forum featuring those running for school board and city council Tuesday night.
The controversy surrounding CPS middle school students attending a drag show at a city-sponsored event was front and center of the school board forum.
April Ferrao, John Lyman, James Gordon, Paul Harper, John Potter and incumbent board member Chris Horn all agreed that trust was a major issue surrounding the controversy.
However, they all expressed very different thoughts and gathered different conclusions from drag event and its aftermath.
Gordon said, "Drag does not hurt kids." Gordon had previously supported CPS students being present at the event on his campaign facebook page.
Ferrao called for more transparency from the school board.
Harper focused on the response to the show.
"Our legislature has decided to capitalize on the news cycle surrounding this event," Harper said.
He later went on to say that LGBTQ+ issues are not about parental rights.
Horn took some responsibility as the only active board member among the candidate pool.
He acknowledged the board could have done a better job with the response and emphasized the CPS board must communicate better to establish "more meaningful relationships" with parents.
John Lyman noted his son attended the event and that the city breakfast which included the drag show did "what it was supposed to do."
John Potter expressed his concerns with sending children to a drag show, and made clear parents must be better informed before their children are sent to such an event.
Establishing more parental committees, drawing up field trip contracts, and overall enhanced communication between parents and administrators were favorably discussed amongst all candidates.
Moderator David Lile asked each candidate their thoughts on school choice, and most were in favor of raising support and funding for public schools, not private or charter schools.
John Potter said that while he fully supports public schools, he referenced his dissatisfaction with the quality of public schooling for his own children.
"For a year, my kids were not getting educated, and it would have been nice to have some choices," Potter said.
Ferrao said parents wouldn't feel the need to take their children to private schools if public schools were well funded enough.
John Lyman stated he is "public schools for life" and that he is a product of Columbia Public Schools.
Public school employee salary was also a major issue.
Paul Harper emphasized that Columbia public schools should "shoot for better than the middle in teacher salary."
Horn said he believes wages must be more competitive for hourly staff.
Tuesday night's forum was the first public forum featuring all ballot-qualified candidates.
The school board election will take place on April 4. There are three seats available on the board.