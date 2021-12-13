COLUMBIA - The Columbia School Board of Education plans to discuss an $80 million bond plan that will build two elementary schools and renovate buildings in the district at its meeting Monday night.
In November, the school board's Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee unanimously approved the plan.
The bond will fund multiple projects throughout the district such as building two elementary schools, working on the Columbia Area Career Center and building additions to Eliot Battle and Rock Bridge Elementary Schools.
CPS Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark said many people continue to move to Columbia with their families for resources available in the community.
Baumstark said making sure students have a high quality learning environment available is among their top priorities.
"We are a growing community, we have people moving here all the time," Baumstark said. "We need to make sure that we have the schools and the facilities available to support them."
The Board of Education has adopted facility goals based on an evaluation of district facilities.
These goals include reducing overcrowding in schools. This means reducing the number of trailers used, improving the physical and learning environments in all facilities and increasing the functional life and efficiency of facilities.
Each one of the projects would take place in two phases, with the first beginning in 2022.
The first phase includes a new elementary school on the campus of John Warner Middle School along with work beginning at the Columbia Area Career Center.
The second phase would begin in 2024 and includes the creation of another elementary school with a location to be determined.
Buildings such as Jefferson Middle School and the Columbia Area Career Center will undergo safety and security improvements and ADA improvements.
"That includes the Columbia Area Career Center, which is just a gem in our community, that we have access to those types of trades classes that we have the workforce development, things that occur through the Career Center, it's just an amazing place," Baumstark said. "So we need to make sure that we maintain that facility, in order to continue to offer the amazing programs that we have coming out of there."
Payment for the bond is part of the Long Range Financial Plan for the school district that includes a bonding capacity. Baumstark said the money is already included in the existing tax levy that is paid. It will not increase public tax rates.
By law, bond issues only provide funds for new construction, renovation of existing facilities, technology and the purchase of equipment. Bond funds cannot be used to pay for operating costs.
Tax levy funds are used to pay for operating costs such as salaries, benefits, materials and supplies.
"So it is already accounted for for as far as borrowing the money, you know, bonds you pay back over time," Baumstark said. "We're pretty stable and so those bonds are pretty popular because they're stable."
The board will vote in January on whether to add the bond plan to the April 2022 ballot.
Monday's meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The board will also vote on whether to extend its COVID-19 plan. Watch a livestream of the meeting here.