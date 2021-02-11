COLUMBIA- Two Columbia brothers are taking advantage of the frigid weather and frozen driveways this winter.
Dain and Huck Almquist, students at West Middle School, have a lot of extra time at home due to virtual classes and low temperatures. The two have taken advantage of this time by getting outside and shoveling local resident’s driveways to earn money.
Dain, 14, says this is no easy task.
“It can teach patience,” he said. “Depending on how thick the ice is, or how attached to the ground the ice is, it can be pretty difficult to get under it.”
The Almquist brothers learned the importance of patience and working hard to earn the things they want. Huck, 12, already has this lesson down to the T.
“I go out snow shoveling because there are some things I want to get," he said. “You can't just ask for everything, you have to go work for everything you want.”
This mindset has been instilled in the boys since day one by their dad, Nathan. He always reminds them that their hard work will be worth it.
“The conditions are not ideal, the work is not ideal. It's cold, and it's hard,” Nathan said. “But inevitably, in the end, it's gonna pay off.”
Besides working hard, Dain and Huck simply want to help people.
“It makes me feel good, because it makes me feel that I helped out people who might really need it, without even knowing,” Huck said.
Their dad could not help but get emotional as he thought about his sons’ work.
“I’m just really proud of my kids that they get out there and do this,” Nathan said. “It just gives me a warm fuzzy as a parent.”