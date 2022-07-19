COLUMBIA - Columbia brothers John and Rod Kelly received the Kiwanis Faurot Sportsperson of the Year Award on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the award has been presented since 1991 in honor of Mizzou college coaching legend Don Faurot, who was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Columbia for decades.
The award recognizes individuals for outstanding contributions to the Columbia area sporting community over a significant period of time.
The chair of the award is Eric Cunningham, a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club. He said the brothers served the Columbia community for a long time.
"The Kelly brothers are career educators with Columbia Public Schools," Cunningham said. "They've had a tremendous impact on the youth sporting community."
Rod Kelly worked for Columbia Public Schools for 27 years. He served as a principal, teacher, and athletic director within the district. He also worked as a broadcaster for over four decades before his death in 2018.
John Kelly retired in 1997 after serving as the athletic director at Hickman High School for 20 years. John is also a historian of Negro Leagues Baseball.
The brothers formed the Douglass Bulldog Baseball League in 1996, with a good community cause in mind.
"[They made] sure that youth who didn't have a lot of fiscal resources would have an opportunity to play organized baseball," Cunningham said.
The two coached the teams, raised money, organized games and even refurbished old baseball gloves. Their contributions earned both of them the monikor as Columbia's "baseball brothers."
In 2018, the diamond at Douglass Park was dedicated as the John & Rod Kelly Baseball Field.