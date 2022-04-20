COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is currently experiencing a bus driver shortage that could affect more than its frequent riders.
“Right now, we have 11 full-time driver openings and seven part-time, for a total of 18,” John Ogan, public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, said. “We'd like to have 47 drivers, so we’re far below what we'd like to have.”
Because of that approximately 40% deficit of drivers, current drivers have been working 12 hours of mandatory overtime per week since August. Ogan said this overtime is “putting a good strain on them.”
“Everybody needs to get to work, everybody needs to get to school,” GoCOMO Safety and Training Supervisor Regina Morgan said. “Just because you’re not riding it, that person that served you your meal, that person you’re teaching or that person that’s teaching you, they need transportation and without [the bus system] they’re not going to be able to get where they need to go."
At Monday’s city council meeting, the council read the first reading of an agenda item regarding the shortage.
The memo said “staff is requesting council to authorize the city manager to add a paratransit van driver position classification/pay plan amendment for GoCOMO Transit in order to hire drivers specifically for paratransit service.”
The position would require a minimum Missouri Class E driver’s license, reducing the need for a commercial driver’s license (CDL) required to drive the 30-foot buses.
Due to the nationwide shortage of transit drivers, the hope is that reducing the requirement would give more people an opportunity to apply for the job.
The memo also said that these positions would not replace any current paratransit drivers, and the new hires “will be encouraged to complete their CDL training.”
The city's para-transit vans are utilized for people who can’t use the standard fixed bus routes for any reason. To be eligible for this service, Ogan said an application certified by a health care professional must be filled out.
“Para-transit takes up a lot of our bus operators' time,” Ogan said. “We have, on any given day about 200 to 250, ride requests with the para-transit system.”
Morgan said she is hopeful their request would help with the shortage.
“We're excited about the hopefulness of people being allowed to have their Class E to drive our para-transit routes,” Morgan said. “Just to have it in consideration opens up a pool for us to pull from.”
Del, a frequent rider who did not want to share his last name, said he’s noticed a change in how often the buses come. He said fixing this shortage would be helpful for everyone.
“They should come like they used [to], like every 30 minutes they’d show up,” Del said. "Now, it’s like every 45 minutes, and you have to wait another 45 minutes to catch the next bus.”
Kristina Anderson is another bus rider. She said she used the bus Wednesday as a good rainy-day activity for the two, 2-year-old cousins she was with.
“It's exciting for them to just ride around town and see what we can see,” Anderson said. “I can point things out for them that we can't see when I'm driving.”
Anderson said she thinks the city's bus system is wonderful.
“There's so many people that need this service to get around town to different jobs and to get to doctor's appointments,” Anderson said. “You never know when you might need the bus.”
She also said although she wants to see more drivers come available, she appreciated the ones the city currently has.
“It's good to have the drivers available,” she said. “And not overwork the ones that we have.”