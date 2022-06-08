Columbia bus ridership sees increase as gas prices soar

COLUMBIA - Go COMO has seen an increase in the number of passengers on board over the past couple of months, and this may be due to the increase in gas prices.
"I've come back at a steady pace every day," passenger Kelly Johnson said. "I have noticed some new people riding the bus."
According to AAA, gas prices in Missouri a year ago were $2.7, and a month ago, they sat at $3.89. On Wednesday, the state hit an all-time average high of $4.53. Right now in Columbia, most gas prices are at $4.59.
With prices like this, people are finding alternative transportation methods to cope with the new financial burden. Every day passengers have noticed the rise in new commuters.
Columbia Public Works public information specialist John Ogan said ridership seems to be improving, which could be attributed to the higher gas prices.
"I personally use the buses," Ogan said. "I find them to be an excellent product and good for the value, and personally, this morning, I had trouble finding a seat."
One rider expressed his worries that Go COMO will start charging fees for passes and fares while also dealing with the rising gas prices.
"Having the bus be free is just the best draw imaginable we could think of in terms of bringing in new riders on," Ogan said.
For the last three fiscal years, Go COMO has suspended fees for fixed routes and paratransit riders. Fiscal years run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. Before the fiscal year ends, the city manager and city council will decide on next year's budget, which is currently in the works, according to Ogan.
"It is not expected at this time that the city manager or city council will reinstate fares for the period from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022," Ogan said. "The city manager has made transit one of his priorities, and I expect that free fares will continue for the upcoming fiscal year that begins Oct. 1."
Johnson said in the past, the buses have taken a while to get around.
"The most recent transportation route was very off," Johnson said. "It would take over two and a half hours to get to a destination. But as of currently, they started coming back to the city bus station, and things are trying to get back on track."
Ogan admits the city needs more bus operators to help accommodate the saturation of riders. KOMU 8 reported in April the city had a 40% deficit of drivers.
"Our ability to expand our routes relies on us having a lot of bus operators on hand, and we been short on operators for some time now," Ogan said.
To review the requirements for a position, visit the city of Columbia's website.