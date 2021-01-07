COLUMBIA — Police are investigating a report of vandalism at Diggit Graphics on West Broadway.
The store's window display featured Black Lives Matter apparel.
Thursday morning Diggit screen printer Matthew Posegate came to work and found the windows shattered in front of the display.
The investigation is still ongoing, but based on the way it appears, the Diggit team suspects this was an intentional act.
While the motive is unknown, Posegate believes it is "suspicious" that this vandalism occurred after the events in Washington D.C. Wednesday.
This is also not Diggit's first experience with harassment. Posegate says the store has received anonymous calls harassing the staff over their displays for Black Lives Matter, and its support for the movement.
"I don't think this is what Columbia is about," Posegate said. "I don't think that the majority of the people here are willing to do something like that."
Police are viewing the security footage to try to figure out what happened.