COLUMBIA − A Columbia business owner is using his second chance to make a difference in the community.
Trey Dawson owns Backyard K9, a dog training service. The business offers a wide range of personal and group K9 behavior training.
What makes this business different, is how Dawson discovered his passion for dogs.
“Twenty-seven different county jails across 12 different states for different penitentiaries in two different states,” Dawson said.
Dawson battled with substance abuse disorder, leading him in and out of prison during his younger years. But it was prison that led him to find his new path in life.
“When I went to prison here in Missouri, I had the opportunity to be able to enter the Puppies for Parole program,” Dawson said. “I had the opportunity to not only be able to train dogs, but be able to train people how to train dogs. I just kind of invested my time in prison.”
Puppies for Parole is a program that allows selected offenders in Missouri to become trainers for rescue dogs. They socialize these dogs and help make them more adoptable.
Dawson worked with Puppies for Parole until he was released from prison in December 2019. He immediately joined In2Action, an organization that helps people who are released from prison, stay out of prison.
“Christmas Eve, they actually let me out of prison, and I didn't know what I was going to do,” Dawson said. “I went and sat on my bunk. A lot of people were gone, they were at home for Christmas and I was kind of in the house by myself. This dog pushes my door open, and it's our house dog Jobe, and jumps up on my bed, and it was just kind of a sign.”
Dawson graduated from the In2Action program in six months. He now serves as its activities coordinator. He plans activities, like camping trips and softball games, to provide a social model of recovery for people in the program.
In2Action also gave Dawson a platform to create Backyard K9.
“I started going to dog parks, I started just talking to people,” Dawson said. “I just frequented dog parks. I introduced myself everywhere I could go, I started training dogs for free and then it just kind of bloomed into one person calling me and another person calling me.”
Dawson runs Backyard K9 with his co-trainer, Mike Montagna, whom he met through In2Action.
Montagna also was in prison due to substance abuse and was released in early December 2019, similar to Dawson. He also works as a peer specialist at In2Action.
“We both share the passion of training dogs. We both got that from Puppies for Parole. He had the vision and the action to put it together,” Montagna said.
Dawson’s goal with Backyard K9 is to give second chances to dogs all over the community, the way dogs gave him his second chance at life.
Backyard K9 adopted the motto “helping dogs be dogs” from Puppies for Parole.
“Anybody can train a dog with the right motivation,” Dawson said. “It's about keeping boundaries consistent and just creating that bond so that's really what we try to do. We not only want to socialize the dog, we want to be able to build confidence in the dog and confidence in the owner.”
Despite the obstacles Dawson has faced to get to this point of success, he believes everything has happened for a reason.
“At 42 years of age, you know, my life has been one event after the other. I'm not proud of everything that I've done, but everything that I've done has led me up to this point right here right now,” Dawson said.
Backyard K9 offers services at many different places, whether it's private training or group training at a dog park. For more information on Backyard K9, visit its website.