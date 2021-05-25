COLUMBIA - In four days, the State of Emergency for the City of Columbia will conclude.
John Glascock, the city manager, spoke at the State of the City address on Tuesday morning at City Hall.
Glascock said 2021 will be a "year of growth."
The city has allotted $1.8 million to help residents with utility and housing payments.
The money will also help local businesses and provide reimbursements for COVID-19 related costs, including the hospitality industry and concert venues.
The co-owner of Addison's, Matt Jenne, said the city has had positive, open dialogue with local businesses.
"There's the idea of shared sacrifice where the city would be sacrificing some of its fees that it normally gets from businesses because they are asking us to reduce our hours and capacities that we normally have," Jenne said.
Local businesses will get money from business licenses and health inspection rebates on expenses from 2020.
Hospitality revenues are down 40% and tourism rates are also down 9%, according to Glascock.
"In fiscal year 2022, I am proposing that city employees receive an increase across the board, along with full implementation of the current pay plan," Glascock said.
The city manager also said the Columbia Police Department has plans in place to improve its policies to focus on fair policing.
"Our police department is also committed to addressing disparities. Internally, we now have an equity officer who is reviewing policies to break down barriers and to promote unbiased policing," Glascock said.
CPD will also work with the University of Missouri to ensure fair policing is practiced.
Glascock said he was happy with the completed projects conducted by the Parks and Recreation Department. The projects were associated with the 2015 Parks Sales Tax and were completed over the last twelve months.
"Including, the development of Magnolia Falls Neighborhood Park, renovations to Worley Street Park and Again Street Park in central Columbia, and the completion of the renovations to Talbert Thurston Shelter at Kiwanis Park," Glascock said.
Voters will have the opportunity in November to vote to extend the Parks Sales Tax. The following are planned infrastructure improvements:
- Roadway extension at Discovery Parkway
- Bike-lane, sidewalk and vehicle-lane additions to Nifong Boulevard and Forum Boulevard
- 3,000 foot sidewalk on the north side of St. Charles Road, from Demaret Drive to Battle Avenue