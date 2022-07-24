COLUMBIA - His father taught him, and now he's teaching not only his son, but kids of all ages.
Caleb Wright is the owner and lead instructor of T&S Solutions.
"I've been around firearms since I was a kid," Wright said. "I got the whole safety [idea] from my father, and he kind of created who I am today."
Wright started T&S Solutions in 2019. The business primarily teaches adults gun safety and home defense. This weekend, the business started offering youth safety courses.
He said decided he wanted to start educating kids on safety after he had his two-year-old son.
The youth safety class on Sunday covered situational awareness, emergency skills, internet safety and more. Wright said it's important for kids to pay attention to their surroundings. He said safety is important in today's society.
"With the way that everything is working right now in the world, just kind of seeing that pretty much no place is safe," Wright said. "I felt it was necessary to do adult classes all the time. But, I felt that it was important to have a class directly for the kids."
Wright's biggest piece of advice has to do with trust.
"Trust your gut instinct. Most of the time people second guess themselves and then bad things happen," Wright said. "But if your gut instinct and your intuition is telling you something's not right, go with it."
Wright's mom, dad, sister and brother were at his youth class supporting Wright.
His mother said she and her husband were so proud of their son.
"We are privileged to have this information," she said. "The more information and knowledge we share, the better chance we have of being safe."
His mother said she had the utmost respect for Caleb and what he does with his safety education.
Wright said his father did not expect him to take it as far as he did.
"As far as what I learned, what I'm teaching and the direction I wanted to go with my company, and also just with myself," Wright said.
Wright said wherever people want to learn, he is willing to travel to teach. He recently traveled to Houston to teach adults.
Wright said he plans to do a vehicle safety class in the fall. He said he hopes this will attract new drivers, parents of new drivers, college students and anybody else who just wants to have more knowledge about safety.
"We would like to be easily accessible," Wright said. "That's kind of like the, we like that grassroots feel. We never want to be like too big of a company where people can't call us or text us or stop me in the grocery store."