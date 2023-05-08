COLUMBIA − Rock Bridge students returned to school Monday for the first time since their classmate, Evan Avery, was killed in a car crash in south Columbia Friday night.
Students are being offered additional mental health services in the wake of Evan's death. Jen Wheeler, the co-founder and chief operating officer of Big Tree Medical, is offering free counseling to friends and family of Evan and any Rock Bridge High School student from now until the end of the school year.
"Because I'm a mom of two Rock Bridge high school students who knew Evan and because I've always wanted to strengthen our relationship with the school and be a really good resource for them, we wanted to offer this counseling," Wheeler said.
Wheeler said she got the idea for this type of free student counseling following the death of Rock Bridge student Cash Martin in March, who was killed in a motorcycle crash.
"I was looking for what I could do because I knew the [Martin] family, and we loved them so much," Wheeler said. "So I came up with the idea that we have a counselor [so] we could help Cash's family, and thought of my own kids at Rock Bridge and the kids needing someone to talk to."
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8 that the district is providing additional counseling and support services to Rock Bridge students at school for the rest of the semester.
Wheeler also mentioned that she advocates that students seek help if they need, whether that's in-school counseling or outside help.
"I want to encourage any student, friend or family member to take the time and make the appointment and talk to someone, whether it's my counselor here or any other adult," Wheeler said. "It's important to talk about what you've gone through and this is a hard thing."
Avery was a football player for Rock Bridge this past season. The team held a vigil at the stadium Saturday.
"Everybody was friends with him, and it's kind of what I would've expected after being around him for a year now," Rock Bridge head football coach Matt Perkins told KOMU 8 on Saturday. "He was well liked by everybody, he was a hard worker, he was an everyday kid in the program."
A GoFundMe is currently available for the Avery family.