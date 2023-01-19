COLUMBIA — Chad Slate, an owner at I-70 Towing & Repair, sees Interstate 70 as a daily challenge.
"Some days it's bumper to bumper," Slate said.
And he also sees it as a crash hotspot.
"One accident anywhere on I-70 could cause anywhere from a 15 to 30 minute backup in minutes," Slate said.
In his State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson called on the General Assembly to invest in widening and rebuilding the I-70 corridor. His plan comes with a big price tag, set at $859 million.
The plan would expand I-70 both east and west from Route Z to Midway in Columbia. It also would expand the interstate to six lanes from St. Louis to Warrenton and Kansas City to Odessa.
Parson said the plan would help reduce traffic, accidents and delays. But it could take years for construction to even begin if approved by the General Assembly.
Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said he's pushing for I-70 upgrades to become a top priority in the 2023 legislative session.
"It's definitely a lifeline," McCormick said. "It moves our people. It moves our goods. It moves our services. For Columbia, but also for the state it's a lifeline."
Parson's budget will be debated in the General Assembly. In the meantime, Slate says drivers can step up to the plate and the pedal to help create change along the interstate.
"Hopefully another lane will help, but one of the things that would help more is people actually paying attention to the task at hand: driving their car," Slate said.