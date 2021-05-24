COLUMBIA - After a few busy weekends, Columbia businesses are preparing for the summer months.
Businesses saw an increase in the amount of customers due to the return of in-person graduations over the last few weekends and the True/False Film Fest. In some cases, businesses even had to hire more workers.
Tom Spurling, owner of Ernie's in downtown Columbia, saw his number of customers increase over the past few weeks.
"We've seen almost all of our regulars make it back," Spurling said.
With the increase of customers due to the many graduations, Spurling said he had to adjust his business.
"In fact, as we were anticipating a big tune during graduation, we put on three more staff members," Spurling said.
With the Show-Me State Games coming up in July, Spurling said he anticipates more customers.
"We do well with the Show-Me State Games," Spurling said. "We're a sponsor and have been for a few years now, so we cater to that particular crowd and look forward to when that comes to town."
With the summer months looming and the labor shortage affected numerous businesses across mid-Missouri, Spurling said his business is in a good spot.
"When we came back to work last May, all of our staff came back," Spurling said. "I've been in a position where we had 33 people apply in less than 48 hours."
Spurling said the ending of Columbia's mask mandate and the return of outdoor seating have led to customers coming back.
"And we've had some come back specifically because the patio weather's good and they're able to sit outside," Spurling said.
Now, being allowed to operate at full capacity has also opened the door for businesses to gain more revenue. Spurling said he is thankful for the relaxing of the mask mandates.
"I'm just thankful that the City of Columbia has allowed the majority of the residents to come back and operate at full capacity, making it a vibrant market for downtown restaurants," he said.
Columbia will host the Show-Me State Games from July 16-18 and July 23-25.