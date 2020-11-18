COLUMBIA - Businesses are getting ready to lose customers and employees earlier than usual now that the University of Missouri is moving classes online after Thanksgiving.
In an email to students sent last Thursday, MU cited the surging COVID-19 numbers in Columbia and Boone County, as well as the increasing strain on hospital resources in the area.
"For this reason," MU said in the email, "we have made the difficult but necessary decision to shift a majority of our in-person undergraduate and graduate courses to remote learning for the last three weeks of instruction and final exams following Thanksgiving break."
Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, acknowledges MU's responsibility to protect the students.
"On the other side of that, though, it's that challenge of you know, this is our student population is part of our workforce, it is also part of our consumers, especially through the holiday seasons," he said.
McCormick said the Chamber has worked with business owners to strategize how to offset the loss of three weeks with student employees and customers.
"We've been holding constant meetings with our bars and restaurants, through this and working with them through the process," he said. "So it's talking with them again, and saying, 'Okay, what does this mean to you? And how's this going to affect you and work and we help and what can be helpful?'"
Ajah Love is an assistant manager at Rally House on Broadway, and she said there are roughly 10 student employees working there. She said Rally House is getting ready to have more vacant positions earlier than expected.
"I think they're going to leave a little earlier," she said, "which is going to cause us to kind of try to fill some gaps and spread some people out. So yeah, I'm expecting to lose people a couple weeks earlier than expected."
Love said she expects Rally House to hire more workers.
"The plan is that we're going to have full coverage," she said. "We're going to have to get some new hires in or we're going to have to, you know, work something out with employees that maybe they can leave a little later if possible, if need be. Most of them will comply, and be good with this."
Although MU is encouraging students not to return to campus, they are not closing the dorms and are expecting to return to in-person instruction for the spring semester in January.