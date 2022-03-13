COLUMBIA - Columbia businesses have already dealt with supply shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the Russian invasion of Ukraine has added another hurdle for access to supplies.
The conflict overseas has caused prices to increase for important goods, like grains including barley.
Barley is a key ingredient in making beer and according to the USDA, Ukraine and Russia supply 30 percent of the world's barley.
“So, we just came out of COVID, of course, and now we're facing inflationary pressures from a barley crop that wasn't very good to begin with,” Dan Johnson, CEO of Bur Oak Brewing Company said.
The conflict has also caused a rise in oil and gas prices, impacting the brewery's business.
“Now, because of higher oil prices, just about any product that is shipped to us, we're having higher and higher freight costs,'' Johnson said.
Johnson isn't alone. Other businesses are dealing with higher prices for supplies, too.
Roniah Daniels, a manager at Bubble Cup Tea Zone said supply chain issues have impacted their business as well.
“We've had to change brands a lot of times and we've run out of things like Boba, different types of toppings and our products like matcha powder, the taro Kiwi Baba,” Daniels said.
Daniels said customers aren't always understanding of the challenges businesses are currently facing.
“Being downtown at this location, sometimes we get a lot of grouchy customers who don't understand because of the pandemic that we have short in supply of some things,” Daniels said.
Bur Oak Brewing Company locked in its grain distributor contracts shortly before the conflict started, meaning that they may not be as affected by the rising prices.
“We have those options, they have to honor a lower price to us, regardless of what happens,” Johnson said. “And, we're pretty fortunate.”