COLUMBIA - Help wanted signs continue to litter the Columbia area, as the summer job search continues for businesses across the state and country.
According to a study by Drexel University, the predictive rate of employment for teenagers dropped from 30.7% to 22.8% due to the pandemic last year. These were historic lows.
Last year, the pandemic eliminated many jobs across the state. Rusty Walls, general manager of the Heidelberg in downtown Columbia, says business was stressful last year due to the pandemic.
"Like last year, I had no idea what was going to happen," Walls said. "So we were kind of a skeleton crew mainly just doing takeout."
Now that Columbia's health orders have expired, there has been an influx of business, but less workers to carry the load. Some businesses have struggled since April.
According to a Facebook post by Just Jeff's, the business had been struggling to find employees and were forced to cut back on take out and delivery.
The shortages continue to effect businesses but for some, it has gotten better. Walls says it has gotten close to normal.
"Now it's back to pretty much 100% capacity," Walls said. "We're close and people seem more willing to come out nowadays."
Having lost some employees due to the end of the semester, Walls says the drop in employment is due to the timing and not the labor shortage.
"I think it's just that of year right now," Walls said. "People start looking for jobs right now for the summertime so right now we're in pretty good shape."