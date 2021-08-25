COLUMBIA – In April, Just Jeff's in Columbia found themselves so short staffed they had to reduce hours and services. In the last couple of weeks, they have filled most of their needs.
"We started a hiring push about two weeks ago," Jeff Spencer, the owner of Just Jeff's, said. "We received well over 100 applicants on the job so far."
In an Aug. 4 Facebook post, Spencer said he had a single applicant. Other posts since then have outlined incentives for new hires.
Those incentives include free meals and both cash and credit card tips on top of wages. Spencer also sees Just Jeff's recent success is here to stay.
"I definitely see a trend of more people coming back to work," Spencer said.
Large corporations have also offered incentives to get more applicants. In July, Walmart said it would offer its employees full college tuition and book costs.
This also comes as people go back to work and the U.S. continues it's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation's workforce grew by roughly 943,000 in July, according to a Reuters report.
However, not every business is offering incentives outside of the norm. At Bangkok Gardens in Columbia, owner-operator John Pham is taking a different approach.
"Actions speak louder than words," Pham said. "You can't sit behind a desk and lead."
He also said monetary or physical incentives only go so far.
"You can keep on throwing at it, you can just keep on going," Pham said. "But if it's good money after bad, there's not going to be enough money to solve it."
Since March 2020, Pham says he only lost one employee due to the pandemic. He works right alongside his employees and says a good work environment eliminates a constant need for help.
"You can only pay someone so much," Pham said. "If they don't like their job, they don't like their life, you can't do anything for them. They have to do it for themselves."
Spencer also added that employees are the heart of small businesses like his.
"It might say 'Just Jeff's' on the front door, but it's every one of the employees," Spencer said.