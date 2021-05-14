COLUMBIA - It's the third week of various graduations under way in Columbia, and the town is getting crowded.
Many businesses are experiencing a different feel to this week than in the two weeks previous.
Ryan Brunner, senior sales leader at Rally House sporting goods retailer in Columbia, said "This week it's a lot more families," at his store on East Broadway.
"I feel like its gotten a little bit busier. There's definitely days where its kind of slow, but a lot of people are coming in from out of town. A lot of seniors are coming in to get some merchandise before they leave Columbia."
Brunner said this week was a little bit busier than most, with a lot of groups coming into the store - not just individuals.
Brunner said his store has been able to handle the crowds.
Seth Lindenbusch, general manager of Buchroeder's Jewelers on East Broadway, said "The vibe downtown has been very energetic and upbeat."
"The weather has been nice, the mask ordinance has been lifted, so we've had a lot of extra traffic downtown, and a lot of extra foot traffic in our stores as well."
Graduation weekend will continue through Sunday.