COLUMBIA — Prices for products in the United States are on the rise, as inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine parallel.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 7.9% over the 12-month period that ended in February. CPI measures the price of a basket of goods and services and how much the prices change over a year without seasonal adjustments.
Economists say these price increases are a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, supply chain shortages and now, the conflict in Ukraine.
Gas prices at some stations in Columbia jumped over the $4 threshold on Thursday. Perry's Full Service charged just more than $4.04 for regular gas.
But it's not just gas prices that are going up. Palladium and gold prices earlier this week nearly hit their all-time highs, but both have since settled.
James Reichel, the owner of Amerigems, said he watched those numbers change every 15 seconds on Monday. He said business impacts because of that increase varies.
"It's definitely push and pull," Reichel said. "Sometimes you can't keep up with it, but not everything is going to adjust immediately. The stuff we deal with is hard assets, so physical, and that's part of the drive right now is to protect your money. Inflation is here, no doubt about it."
Reichel said metals are always volatile, but now more than ever, he's seen an influx of customers.
"The people that need, 'I need $100 for fuel, I need to patch up some bills, I need to make some car payments,' and obviously, used cars have gone through the roof," Reichel said.
Jana Crouch, the office manager at A & T Auto Sales, said she's seen the push for more used cars, but higher palladium prices are causing concern about catalytic converter theft.
"It seems like they're going up more and more overtime," Crouch said. "That's easiest way for people to get [palladium] is out of the catalytic converters."
Crouch said in the last few years, catalytic converter thefts at A & T have increased. She said "quite a few" have been stolen, but the company has increased its security measures with cameras, lights and sirens.
"Every day I worry, you know, what may have been messed with, but unfortunately that's an every day concern for not only catalytic converters but for fuel lines and batteries," Crouch said.
She said she hopes the security measures are strong enough to keep her lot protected as prices continue to increase.