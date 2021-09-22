COLUMBIA - Columbia's Roots N Blues Festival returns Friday after being canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. Businesses throughout downtown Columbia are preparing for the expected influx of people.
Las Margaritas in downtown Columbia said they are preparing for the rush of people from festivals the same way as they prepare for big football games.
"As far as the rush, we are going to make sure we have everything ready, have enough staff to take care of everybody, have enough chips, salsa. We'll have everything ready to serve the community," assistant manager Sergio Martinez said.
In 2020, Las Margaritas closed their indoor dining and made most of their money from to-go order sales. The law allowing to-go order alcohol sales put in place during the pandemic helped the restaurant continue their sale of margaritas.
"In the pandemic it was hard because we couldn't keep our dining area open," Martinez said. "So now that everything's open again, people can come inside sit down, listen to the music."
Big in-person events, like Roots N Blues, are part of what help a lot of businesses in Columbia recover. The influx of people brings businesses revenue.
"Thankfully everything is picking back up again and this is just going to help our sales even more," Martinez said. "Festivals like these, Mizzou games, just helps our sales go up."
Martinez also said in-person festivals also continue the the sense of community in the restaurant again.
The festival runs from Sept. 24 to 26 and will take place at Stephens Lake Park. Multiple COVID protocols will be in place, such as proof of vaccination and the use of the app CrowdPass.