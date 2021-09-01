COLUMBIA - Missouri Football will host its first full capacity game of the season against Central Michigan University during the Labor Day weekend ahead. This eventful weekend has the city preparing for the influx of travelers.
The Columbia Convention Visitors Bureau expects the weekend will look like an average non-conference game day prior to COVID-19. The number one priority is the health and safety of visitors and especially residents.
“We want people to be safe while they are here,” Convention and Visitors Bureau Strategic Communications Manager Megan McConachie said. “That means taking the precautions that they know that they need to take based on vaccination status.”
According to AAA travel bookings, travel for the summer of 2021 is up 11% from 2019. This travel demand only supports the anticipation of travelers for the weekend.
Businesses are expecting crowds and are doing everything to have all hands on-deck. For one business owner, he feels confident that his restaurant will cater to the overflow of people.
“We make sure we start to get food prepared, get in extra product and really ensure we have the smoothest possible football weekend,” Heidelberg owner Richard Walls said.
While a usual football weekend means a busy Friday and Saturday, the long holiday weekend gives an extra day of business.
"It turns Sunday night into a weekend night because a lot of people have work off on Monday," Walls said.
The Tigers will kickoff at 3 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field.