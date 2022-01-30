COLUMBIA – Ahead of the AFC Championship game Sunday, businesses across Columbia profited from the sale of Chiefs themed merchandise.
At HyVee, cake designers pooled together to create Chiefs themed cookies, cakes and cookie-cakes. One of these designers, Ang Hubert, said she enjoys the creativity involved in the process of developing items that customers love.
She said her Chiefs themed creations have been selling out.
“I cannot keep up with production,” Hubert said. “I was decorating cookies earlier today and I only had four finished on a tray and I didn’t even get them out to the floor. I had a gentleman purchase them before I could even finish them.”
Columbia’s Academy Sports + Outdoors Operations Manager Mandy Demayo said the store's foot traffic has increased ahead of the game with Columbia fans looking to buy merchandise.
“It’s pretty much wiped out a lot of our Chief’s gear,” Demayo said. “So, yeah, it's pretty exciting.”
If the team wins this evening, the store will immediately begin selling Chiefs Super Bowl-bound gear. Demayo said the Columbia location has staff on back up in anticipation of a Chiefs victory.
“As soon as a win happens, they’re all coming in and we are going to get prepared,” Demayo said. “It’s going to be fun."