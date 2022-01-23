COLUMBIA - Local businesses in downtown Columbia prepared for an uptick in customers as the NFL 2022 postseason is underway.
Kansas City Chiefs faced the Buffalo Bills in the final playoff game before the Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.
The following teams are standing strong, fighting for the new set of rings: Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. But, only one team can be crowned.
The competition attracted excited MU students and football lovers to small businesses, said the general manager of Pizza Tree, James Yates.
“I don’t think there’s a quicker bite to eat downtown,” Yates said about the business.
Yates has been working with Pizza Tree for five years. He said he expected business to pick up as fans celebrated downtown at surrounding bars and restaurants.
“If they win, that will be a definite increase especially downtown with the bars we’ll see a lot more slices sold.”
Though Yates is a Chiefs fan, he said he was hoping for a close game to give tension-filled customers a snack to cool them down.
The Chiefs took the win in overtime with 13 seconds to go with a score of 42-36.
They will advance to the AFC championships, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals next week.