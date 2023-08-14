COLUMBIA − With classes starting in one week for University of Missouri students, many downtown businesses are getting ready to welcome back the fast pace environment that comes with it.
"This time of the year it's starting to amp up. Summer school has died down, kids are coming back to school," Co-owner of Tiger Spirit Steve Dillard said. "I think move-in day is Wednesday, so we'll see quite a bit of traffic with parents moving their kids in."
Like many downtown businesses, Dillard says getting the extra staff to meet the drastic new demand is always a challenge each year that comes with something new every day.
"We're kind of running on fumes right now. We're gonna lose someone at the end of this month, so we're down to two and a half employees," Dillard said.
Dillard said he has had hiring signs up in the windows all summer. He said he hopes some students wanting extra cash will apply and fill the void.
Students like Yva Waita are already taking advantage of the opportunity early to find a job before school starts.
"Right now is the best time because there's not too many people on campus yet, everyone is still relaxing. I'm just taking advantage of the whole still being on vacation thing because in about a week or two, everything will be busy," Waita said.
Waita is an engineering student at MU. She's going to be a server part-time at El Rey Cocina Y Cantina to make extra money during the school year.
"Hopefully I work on my time management skills. I'm also really excited to make some extra money especially because school is so expensive and just to meet new people," Waita said.
According to The District Downtown Columbia, downtown Columbia sees an annual increase in revenue by sales tax alone.
Kathy Becker, Director of Operations, said in fiscal year 2023, from July to August 2022 they saw over a $250,000 increase in revenue sales tax. Becker said numbers increase even further in June for graduation.
The University of Missouri will resume classes on Monday, August 21.