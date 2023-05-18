COLUMBIA – The city of Columbia Solid Waste Utility has canceled the household hazardous waste collection scheduled for June 3, in order to concentrate staff on residential collection following the Memorial Day holiday.
Residential curbside recycling and trash will not be collected on Memorial Day and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
The Solid Waste Utility does not typically collect hazardous materials curbside but will still hold collections on May 20 and June 17.
Residents can also discard or recycle hazardous waste at no cost at the Household Hazardous Waste facility, located at 1313 Lakeview, one block west of the city's power plant. The facility is open from 8 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays from April through November.
Questions concerning the collection schedule should be directed to the city's Contact Center at 573-874-CITY (2489).