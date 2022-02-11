COLUMBIA - Columbia's Career Center smelled more like a bakery Friday afternoon, as students from across mid-Missouri competed in a culinary competition.
Administrators at the career center say they've seen a resurgence of interest in what students can do through their programs.
"We teach high school students. We give them early access to a lot of different career pathways," Director of Career, Technical and Adult Education Dr. Brand Russell said.
Early access also includes partnerships the career center has with other educational institutions in Missouri.
"The partnerships are critical," Russell said. "The partnerships that we think about are our relationship with Moberly Area Community College, you know, in the early college system that we have."
Workforce-oriented students also benefit by relationships within the community.
"It really is critical for us to have partnerships with our local business and industry partners," Russell said.
These connections often turn into opportunities, something the state of Missouri excels in. The state ranks third in completed apprenticeships, according to the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
Russell also emphasized the importance of these programs during a roundtable discussion held in Columbia Friday. Gov. Mike Parson and leaders from the Columbia community, the University of Missouri–Columbia, Moberly Area Community College (MACC) and Lincoln University were in attendance.
"We can get them to an associate's degree, a technical associate's degree faster," Russell said. "So then get out there and get in the workforce, because there's needs in our community, and in this region."
The roundtable discussed education and a variety of topics.
Education
A large emphasis of the roundtable was dedicated to education. UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi talked about the combined efforts of MU and other local partners.
"We made a promise that we're going to develop an even stronger partnership working with the other land grant university in Missouri," Choi said of Lincoln University in Jefferson City.
MU also has a partnership with MACC in their Tiger Pathways dual-enrollment bridge program.
Nearly $470 million is being invested in higher education in Missouri from the American Rescue Plan. The state's budget for Fiscal Year 2023 allocated over $800 million to higher education.
The UM System economic impact was also discussed, which totaled to be over $6 billion.
Workforce
A key point of Gov. Parson's State of the State address was Missouri's successful recovery of the workforce.
"During the pandemic, with everything we had to go through, $5.4 billion worth investments to place in the state," Parson said. "21,000 new jobs. I'm not talking about old jobs that we lost."
According the Department of Labor's latest monthly job report, the unemployment rate was 3.3% in December. It peaked at 12.5% in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Broadband
With regard to high speed internet, the roundtable discussed the issues that access causes across Missouri as well as its necessity.
"There's been a recognition at the local level and across the state of Missouri that this is not no longer an optional thing," Vice Chancellor for MU Extension and Engagement Dr. Marshall Stewart said.
"We know that we've got problems within the state," Parson said. "We're going to invest $400 million, and that'll be the largest investment we ever have done in the state's history."
A breakdown of federal funds for broadband looks like this:
- $250 million for broadband infrastructure
- $34 million for rural telehealth access
- $30 million for 100 cell towers campaign
- $30 million for digital literacy campaign
- $30 million for broadband affordability
The governor also addressed the stigma that broadband access is a problem in rural Missouri, when in reality in places like Columbia, St. Louis, and Kansas City.
In August 2021, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said he set aside $10 million in funds to improve access to broadband internet for the city.