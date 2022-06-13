COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Cashier Office at City Hall will be updating its drive-thru hours due to limited usage.
Beginning on July 5, the drive-thru will share the same hours as the lobby, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a press release.
There is a utility dropbox inside City Hall during normal business hours and an after-hours dropbox available on the north side of City Hall near the Cashier Office drive-thru.
The release emphasized that customers can also make payments to utility accounts online by visiting MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov or calling automated lines at 573-874-7694 or 884-234-0641. There are no added fees to pay online or over the phone.
Customers can also make payments at participating Walmart stores. This method, however, requires cash or debit card payments and a small convenience fee.