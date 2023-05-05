COLUMBIA - Papa's Cat Café announced this week it will not renew its lease and plans to close next month, but Barnie's Place Feline Rescue hopes to keep it up and running.
Nearly 700 cats have been adopted since Papa's opened in 2018. The adoptable cats come from Barnie's, a nonprofit organization that traps, spays or neuters the cats, and then releases them back where they were found.
Diann Stelzer is the board president of Barnie's, which opened in November 2022.
"Our primary goal is to take care of sick and injured stray and feral cats of Columbia," Stelzer said.
The more friendly cats and kittens are taken to foster homes where they can be adopted.
"Our biggest foster home is Papa's Cat Café," Stelzer said.
Barnie's hopes to raise enough funds, approximately $30,000, to take over when Papa's Cat Café closes next month. Stelzer set up a GoFundMe page to collect money and has raised almost $12,000 so far. If Barnie's takes over, the cat café would turn into a nonprofit.
"And it would still run exactly like Papa's Cat Café is now," Stelzer said. "So you'd go in, be able to have a drink, some snacks, you'd be able to bring it into the cat room and you'd also be able to meet kitties."
Along with the GoFundMe, Barnie's held a garage sale Friday to raise more money, because even if the rescue earns $30,000, that's just a start.
"It's probably not going to be enough. The landlord actually wants us to have about $60,000," Stelzar said.
As for the current owners of Papa's, the owners have decided not to renew their lease due to health concerns.
"The health concerns affecting several family members necessitates we focus on the well-being of our family. So, having fulfilled the terms of our lease agreement, we feel it is time to to close the cat café chapter of our lives," a Papa's Facebook post said.
The owners are in support of Barnie's taking over the café and have shared the Barnie's GoFundMe link on the café's Facebook page.
For now, Papa's Cat Café is set to close on June 18.
More information about Barnie's garage sale can be found on their Facebook page, here.