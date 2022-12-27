COLUMBIA - The Columbia location for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) is temporarily closed due to water damage, the organization announced Monday.
Below-freezing temperatures over the holiday break caused severe weather damage to its location at 1240 E. Brown School Road, according to a release on CCCNMO's website.
CCCNMO said assessments and repairs are expected to take several weeks.
"We know this is a challenge and a significant setback for our Columbia staff, who work very hard to provide high-quality care for our clients," CCCNMO said. "We face it together as an agency, with confidence in our ability to work as a team. We are grateful for our employees’ safety and the ability to continue our services remotely to the greatest degree possible."
CCCNMO said it will have more updates posted on its social media pages as it moves closer to the restoration process.
For more questions or concerns, contact CCCNMO at 573-635-7719 or Ashley Wiskirchen at awiskirchen@cccnmo.org, who can direct inquiries as needed.