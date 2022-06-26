COLUMBIA - Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri and the City of Refuge welcomed the public out to Cosmo Park Saturday night to celebrate World Refugee Day.
World Refugee Day is recognized nationally on June 20, but the celebration was held Saturday to welcome as many people as possible, according to a CCCNMO news release.
The celebration first started off with a speech from Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffalo.
In her proclamation she read “Whereas the success of Columbia, Missouri, depends on ensuring that all refugees and immigrants feel welcome; now therefore I, Barbara Buffalo, Mayor of the City of Columbia, Missouri do herby proclaim Saturday, June 25, 2022, as World Refugee Day 2022.”
This is the first time CCCNMO paired up with another organization to host the event.
CCCNMO committee member Ashley Wiskirchen says they had a good time pairing up with the City of Refuge.
Each year the event brings out hundreds of people. There is a little something for everyone at this celebration.
“We expect upwards of 300 to 400 folks to join us. We have each experienced three to four hundred people at our celebrations in the past,” Wiskirchen said.
There were many activities at the celebration. A lot of planning goes into the event and the committee team works hard to make it possible each year.
“There are bounce houses, food trucks, face painting henna tattoos and we cater food… We have to plan pretty far in advance just to be able to have the space at Cosmo Park,” Wiskirchen said.
Wiskirechen says the event is important to the community because it raises awareness for refugees in mid-Missouri.
“I’m so excited to see the city of Columbia come together to celebrate refugees. Mid-Missouri has been such a wonderful place for refugees seeking to rebuild their lives in this country to settle,” Wiskirchen said.