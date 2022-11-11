COLUMBIA - Veterans Day is a day to honor and celebrate veterans, but the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) gives back and helps veterans in various ways year-round.
One of CCUA’s locations is the Veterans Urban Farm.
“The Veterans Urban Farm has two main approaches to veterans' welfare in terms of food security and other veterans issues,” veterans program manager, Dustin Cook said.
Cook explained how food insecurity is common with active-duty service members and veterans.
“Since Boone County has over 10,000 veterans alone, there is the potential for a lot of folks in the veteran community to be food insecure," he said.
There are a couple of ways the Veterans Urban Farm helps with food insecurity. One is donating all the food grown on the farm to veterans.
"We have outlets such as the [Truman] VA Hospital itself. We set up at the VA Hospital once a week during the growing season to hand out produce directly to veterans and their family members,” Cook said.
Besides helping with food security, Cook said the farm helps with vocational training through the VA's vocational rehabilitation program.
"And the other aspect of the program is the therapeutic side of using the farm space as a non-clinical environment for therapeutic activities for veterans who are patients at the VA Hospital or veterans who are members of the community," Cook said.
In 2022, the Veterans Urban Farm started a paid veterans apprenticeship program. One veteran, Timothy McGinnis, started as a volunteer but is now part of the program.
“I like being outside," McGinnis said. "I like being able to help and give back to people."
Cook said there is therapeutic value of outdoor activity, specifically gardening and interacting with nature.
"And in that way, with growing and producing food cannot really be understated,” he said.
McGinnis said programs like this are needed and necessary.
“Out here, it’s just easier for us to be more ourselves than say working in a corporate job," he said.
Cook said the difference between availability and accessibility of resources in a community is huge.
“Not only are we doing our part to make an impact in the lives of veterans, but we’re also helping to connect veterans to other resources in the community," he said.
CCUA has been working on creating a new garden to bring more accessible and veterans to be able to participate.
“We’re converting 3,000 square feet of space on the farm to be fully ADA wheelchair accessible," Cook said. "So that we can have groups of veterans from any ability level any age to come out and be able to do meaningful activities on the farm."
The Veterans Urban Farm will host its third annual Veterans Day lunch on Friday. Cook said this lunch is a way to give a good meal to veterans and their families and “spread more awareness of the work that we’re doing with veterans in our community.”
The free lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the farm, located at 1209 Smith Street.