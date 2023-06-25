COLUMBIA — Aspiring farmers, gardeners and people who want to learn more about growing their own food came out Sunday for Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture's (CCUA) 1st annual Field Day.
Multiple stations were set up across Clary-Shy Park park where participants could learn how to use tractor implements, understand the basics of cover cropping and learn how to sell their own products at the Columbia Farmers Market.
Bill Polansky, Executive Director for CCUA, said this is a perfect opportunity for everyone to learn.
"This is a good opportunity for folks to come out in this late spring, early summer time and learn about growing food in their backyard," Polansky said, "or folks who want to start a small farm it's an opportunity for them to learn how to scale up as well."
Isaiah Brass took advantage of this opportunity to learn techniques of how he can improve his cover crop project.
"I was looking around trying to find sources I could use to learn some information about that subject, and this was here," Brass said.
Brass is doing this for a 4-H project. In July, he will complete his project and present it to his county fair in Illinois. If he wins, he can proceed to the state fair where he could win and receive a 1st place medal.
"The ultimate objective is to get the first place medal at state," Brass said.
He said that even if he doesn't win, he learned some a few things about soil maintenance that might benefit him in the long run.
"I'd love to be like a gardener, or a farmer when I grow up. I think that would be really cool, so doing this will help me get a little head start. I know some things about soil health if I ever decided to go that way."
Brass said the coolest thing he saw from the demonstrations was how the soil responded to run off depending on the types of treatment.
No matter their reason for coming, Polansky said, he hopes people get more out of this than just growing food.
"Urban agriculture is way more than the food that's being produced," Polanski said. "It's a great activity to get people outdoors and being in those outdoor spaces to connect them with their neighbors and community."